Wednesday October 22 2025

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are nearing launch of Starlink rival

22 October 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)
Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo are nearing launch of Starlink rival

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo may soon announce the merger of their space divisions to compete more effectively with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Azernews reports.

