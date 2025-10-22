Registration open on official website of “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend: Sense the Future NOW” art festival!

22 October 2025 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

From October 31 to November 2, the project — which unites art, culture, and ecology — will be held under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The festival’s official website, www.bakuartweekend.az, is now active, offering visitors access to the full event program.

According to Azernews, the three-day festival will feature more than 40 events held across various locations throughout Baku.

Online registration on the website is mandatory for participation and is now open. Each registered participant will receive a QR code via email. Volunteers from the Regional Development Public Union (RİİB), one of the main supporters of the festival, will assist during the event by checking QR codes and guiding participants.

Parents whose children will join the special entertainment program designed for kids are also required to complete registration.

All festival activities are free of charge.

For additional information and inquiries, please contact: [email protected]