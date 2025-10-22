Experts from Armenia and Azerbaijan meet in Yerevan to advance peace dialogue [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral round table was held in Yerevan on October 21–22, 2025, as a joint initiative by a group of representatives from the expert communities of Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the support of the official structures of both countries.

The Armenian side was represented by Areg Kochinyan, Boris Navasardyan, Naira Sultanyan, Narek Minasyan, and Samvel Meliksetyan.

The Azerbaijani side was represented by Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, Ramil Iskandarli, Kamala Mammadova, and Dilara Afandiyeva.

The initiative was aimed at promoting a peace agenda in the spirit of the Joint Declaration adopted on August 8, 2025, in Washington D.C., and became the first meeting of representatives of the civil societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan in this format.

During the meeting, participants addressed a wide range of issues of concern to both societies, including the prospects of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, humanitarian issues, economic and logistical opportunities in the context of normalizing relations, and further confidence building measures. The discussions focused especially on shaping plans and identifying future directions for the group’s joint initiatives.

As part of the visit, the participants met with Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia.

The participants emphasized the importance of engagement of broad social groups, civil society, the expert community, and the media.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the group confirmed readiness to continue joint endeavors aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and achieving sustainable peace in the region.