Baku military court continues trial of Armenian citizens with victim testimonies

23 October 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On October 23, the Baku Military Court continued the trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, with testimonies of victims who were unable to attend the session in person being read aloud, Azernews reports.

According to the statements, Azad Kamal oglu Tahirov recounted being subjected to extreme violence while in Armenian captivity. He stated that a police officer named Maksim struck him in the mouth with the butt of an automatic weapon, breaking a tooth, and pressed a lit cigarette against his neck. Maksim reportedly also played a deadly “roulette” game with fellow prisoners, firing a pistol alternately at his own head and at another captive, Shahlar Gurbanov. Tragically, when Taghi Bayramov was subjected to the same act, he was killed instantly, and his body was buried by Armenian forces near a riverbank.

Other victims testified about injuries sustained from landmines. Telman Babir oglu Zeynalov was wounded during a mine clearance operation in the Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, while Bahruz Tapdig oglu Nasirov was also injured in a similar operation, with mines deliberately planted by Armenian forces during the occupation.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, planning and conducting aggression, genocide, violations of laws of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and forcible seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.