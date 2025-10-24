Postage stamps dedicated to Mirza Gadim Iravani presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

A postage stamps issued by Azerpost LLC at the initiative of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum to mark the 200th anniversary of the outstanding artist Mirza Gadim Iravani, have been presented in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by prominent figures of science and culture, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as heads and representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan.

In their remarks, director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova and head of the postage Stamps Department of Azerpost LLC Sitara Huseynova emphasized that the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the celebration at the state level of the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Iravani in 2025 is an important step in preserving, studying, and promoting the legacy of the great artist among the wider public. They noted that the presented postage stamps are a valuable contribution to the program of events marking the jubilee year.

The ceremony of canceling (stamping) the stamps then took place, with the participation of Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Azerpost LLC Isi Mustafayev, and Director of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art Shirin Malikova.

The postage stamps depict the famous portrait works of M. G. Iravani, including "The Warrior", "Portrait of the Qajar Princess Mah Talat Khanum", "Portrait of a Noblewoman", "Portrait of the Qajar Prince Vedjiulla Mirza", and "Fath-Ali Shah". These magnificent examples of art, representing various stages of Iravani's creative career, are characterized by innovative features for their time not only external resemblance but also individual traits and the revelation of the inner world of the depicted subjects. The original portraits from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum were also displayed at the presentation.

At the conclusion of the event, the Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments, operating under the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture and led by People's Artist, Munis Sharifov, presented a concert program featuring gems of folk art.