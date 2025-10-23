Program for Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 unveiled

23 October 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From October 30 to November 2, 2025, the capital of Azerbaijan will once again become a global hub for dance arts: the grand Azerbaijan Dance Festival will take place at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel, Azernews reports.

As part of the festival, prestigious international competitions will be held, including the WDC AL World Championships, WDC European Championships, and Pro-Am World Cups in the Ballroom, Latin, and Smooth categories for solo and couple performers across all age groups: from children and juniors to adults, professionals, and Pro-Am participants. The highlight of the celebration will be the spectacular gala show, Night of the Dancing Diamonds.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AZDC), led by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova, and the company Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS), headed by its founder and president Olga Krasyanskaya.

The main mission of the festival is to emphasize the importance of developing competitive ballroom dancing in Azerbaijan, strengthen cultural values, and showcase the synthesis of sport and artistic expression within this art form. The project aims to attract youth, foster harmony of mind and body, and prepare new Azerbaijani dance couples capable of representing the country at global championships.

Main Festival Events:

WDC European Championship in the Professional Smooth category

Open Championships Open to the World** in Ballroom, Latin, and Smooth (Super Trophy SRDS Ranking Event series)

WDC AL World Championships for all age categories in Smooth and Solo Smooth programs

Open Championships for amateurs, juniors, seniors, and soloists

Competitions in Salsa, Bachata, and Argentine Tango styles

Pro-Am Events in Ballroom, Latin, Smooth, Rhythm, Argentine Tango, and Caribbean Mix categories

World Pro-Am Dance Cup – a stage in the World Series with double points

Congress and Gala Show

On October 30–31, the International Dance Congress, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council, will take place. Participants will have the opportunity to attend masterclasses and private lessons from leading global instructors in the International Ballroom, Latin, and Smooth dance styles.

On October 31, viewers can enjoy the unique "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" gala show, featuring the world’s best dance couples. This year, the show holds special significance as it marks the anniversary of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova.

On November 1, the main competitions of the festival will take place, including the World Smooth Championships for all age categories and the European Professional Championships in Smooth, a first in the history of WDC and the Azerbaijan Dance Festival. On the same day, guests will have the opportunity to take a tour of historic Baku, followed by a festive gala dinner and dance program.

On November 2, the festival will make its debut in the World Cup Pro-Am series, which includes 15 exclusive stages worldwide. The event will conclude with a farewell party, "My Azerbaijan".

The Azerbaijan Dance Festival and Night of the Dancing Diamonds are not just competitions and shows, but a grand cultural event that brings together sport, art, and inspiration.

For ticket purchase, visit iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.