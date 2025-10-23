“The Secret of Water” pantomime to premiere during Art Weekend in Baku [VIDEO]

23 October 2025 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Art Weekend will feature water as its central element and main theme across various presentations, according to Azernews.

One of these presentations will be held at the Museum of Stone Chronicles, where the pantomime performance “The Secret of Water” will be staged as part of Art Weekend, a festival that promotes meaningful dialogue with the international art world.

Specially created for the “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” festival, the performance is authored by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and pantomime actor Perviz Mammadrzayev. The production portrays the eternal bond between humans and water.

Alongside Perviz Mammadrzayev, seven actors are involved in the project. The play dramatizes humanity’s search for water — the source of life. The premiere will take place on November 1.

Held in the capital from October 31 to November 2, the Art Weekend project was initiated and conceptualized by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union.

The festival aims to present Baku as a global cultural capital — a city that harmoniously combines tradition and modernity, unites diverse perspectives, and inspires future generations.