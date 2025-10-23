SOFAZ’s strategic gains reflect evolving economic vision beyond energy

23 October 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has reported a notable expansion of its financial assets during the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong investment performance, favorable gold market dynamics, and extra-budgetary income from currency exchange differences.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!