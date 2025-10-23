EU officially adopts 19th sanctions package against Russia

23 October 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The European Union has officially approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

For reference, the 18th sanctions package was adopted by the EU Council on July 18, 2025, and came into effect on July 20, 2025. That package introduced a series of restrictive measures, including:

- Import limits on oil products, with the price cap on crude oil reduced from $60 to $47.6 per barrel;

- A complete ban on transactions related to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines;

- Port entry bans on 105 vessels;

- And financial restrictions targeting Russian financial institutions, including 22 additional banks, barred from conducting transactions.

Details of the newly adopted 19th sanctions package are expected to be released soon.