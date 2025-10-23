Uzbekneftegaz and SOCAR discuss acceleration of geological exploration in Ustyurt Plateau

23 October 2025 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC met with the President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to discuss the implementation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) on geological exploration and the acceleration of related operations in the Ustyurt Plateau, Azernews reports, citing Uzbekneftegaz.

The meeting took place within the framework of the "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025" (OGT-2025) international exhibition and conference.

During the talks, both sides agreed on a set of measures aimed at expediting fieldwork, ensuring the necessary technical and logistical support, and enhancing the efficiency of the project’s current phase.

The parties also outlined plans to deepen cooperation in the application of artificial intelligence tools, digital solutions, and automated management systems. These technologies are expected to boost production efficiency, optimize costs, and strengthen environmental sustainability.

It should be noted that in August 2024, Uzbekneftegaz and SOCAR signed a cooperation agreement in the hydrocarbon industry, initiating geological studies - including seismic exploration - and preparatory work for hydrocarbon production in the Ustyurt Plateau.