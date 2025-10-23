Azernews.Az

Thursday October 23 2025

Baku, Astana advance Caspian green energy cable project

23 October 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are advancing cooperation on a major renewable energy initiative — the laying of a “green energy” transmission cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said the project represents one of the key directions of energy cooperation between the two countries. It also includes...

