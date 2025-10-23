Azercosmos harnesses AI technologies to tackle climate challenges

23 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Climate action has become a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s national agenda, reflecting the country’s commitment to global sustainability goals. Hosting the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2024 and forging partnerships such as the one with COP30 in Brazil underscore Azerbaijan’s leadership role in international climate diplomacy. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan’s space agency, Azercosmos, is leveraging cutting-edge satellite and AI technologies to address pressing climate challenges - especially in agriculture, water management, and environmental monitoring.



In 2024, marking 10 years since the launch of its first satellite, Azercosmos announced a milestone: a $10 million business portfolio forged through space-based commercial projects. According to Fuad Aslanov, Deputy Chairman of Azercosmos’ Board, this achievement highlights the agency’s evolution from simple geographic data collection to advanced digital solutions. Since establishing the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Center in 2022, Azercosmos has implemented over 100 commercial projects utilizing AI-powered platforms.



Among these, the FarmUp platform stands out as a game-changer for sustainable agriculture. By precisely mapping arable lands, measuring crop productivity, and providing forecasting tools, FarmUp enables farmers to optimize land use and supports agricultural insurance schemes. Such tools are critical in a sector highly vulnerable to climate variability, offering data-driven ways to adapt and mitigate risks while improving yields.



Similarly, the Platerra platform harnesses AI to monitor water basins, forests, and agricultural areas with high accuracy, facilitating better resource management and environmental conservation. The WebGis platform enhances decision-making by integrating spatial data with user-generated analyses, reflecting growing demand for customizable, data-driven solutions.

Crucially, Azercosmos’ Climate Report System uses AI to monitor both natural and human-induced climate changes, providing government agencies and international bodies with deep insights into environmental trends and their root causes. This system enhances climate resilience by enabling early detection of shifts that require policy or operational responses.



Beyond commercial applications, Azercosmos has built an extensive archive of over 80,000 satellite images from its Azersky satellite, enabling long-term environmental monitoring and scientific research. As highlighted by Dunay Badirkhanov, Acting Chairman of Azercosmos, these images are pivotal in assessing and responding to large-scale emergencies not only in Azerbaijan but also in neighboring countries, demonstrating regional cooperation in climate resilience.

Supported by international grants, including from the World Bank, Azercosmos has expanded its footprint with projects across Central Asia and the Caucasus, particularly in agriculture, cadastral services, and water management. These efforts underscore a sustainable business model aligning commercial success with environmental stewardship.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a vital tool in global climate strategies, particularly in sectors like agriculture which are both sources of greenhouse gas emissions and vulnerable to climate impacts. AI’s strength lies in its capacity to process vast datasets - ranging from satellite imagery to weather forecasts - and transform them into actionable insights.



In Azerbaijan, AI-driven platforms like FarmUp exemplify how precision agriculture can enhance food security amid climate uncertainty. By analyzing soil health, moisture levels, pest pressures, and crop growth patterns, AI enables farmers to apply water, fertilizers, and pesticides more efficiently. This precision reduces waste and emissions while boosting productivity - critical outcomes for national food resilience and rural development.



Moreover, AI-powered early warning systems for extreme weather and climate-related disasters improve preparedness and reduce economic losses. Integrating satellite observations with AI analytics allows for more accurate forecasting and timely interventions.

Azerbaijan’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050 aligns with global climate efforts and national development goals. Azercosmos’ innovative technologies contribute directly to these targets by enhancing environmental monitoring, supporting sustainable agriculture, and informing climate policies with robust data.



Importantly, these technologies foster a new era of collaborative, flexible partnerships - linking government agencies, international organizations, and the private sector. As Fuad Aslanov notes, satellite technology is not only a tool for data and analytics but a bridge to innovation-driven cooperation capable of addressing complex challenges.



As Azerbaijan advances its green transformation, Azercosmos stands at the forefront of integrating space-based technologies and AI to tackle climate change. The agency’s platforms exemplify how technological innovation can empower adaptive, mitigation-focused strategies across sectors, particularly agriculture and natural resource management.



For Azerbaijan, the challenge ahead lies in scaling these technologies responsibly and ethically to maximize their climate benefits. With the right policies and partnerships, space technology can become a powerful ally in safeguarding the environment, securing livelihoods, and positioning Azerbaijan as a regional leader in climate-smart innovation.