Qarabag FC head coach speaks after match against Spain's Athletic [PHOTOS]

Gurban Gurbanov, the head coach of Qarabag FC, addressed the press conference following the team's match against "Athletic" of Spain in the third round of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage, Azernews reports.

The head coach expressed that it was a good game overall. He acknowledged that his team had their opportunities and fought until the final whistle, but noted that playing against such a dynamic and fast-paced team proved challenging for the players:

"Overall, it was a very good game. Of course, we wanted not to lose. We had our chances. We fought until the end. It was not easy for the players to play against such a dynamic and fast team."

Gurban Gurbanov that the opponent had applied pressure throughout the 90 minutes: "We started the game very well. We had good attacks. We just lacked precision. The opponent's skill level was higher than ours."

The coach stressed that with each game, the responsibility increases:

"The opponents will also want to win to earn points and increase their chances of advancing to the next stage. We must be prepared for everything. In upcoming matches, we need to play more disciplined. I also thank our fans for not leaving us alone."

Note that Gurban Gurbanov's team, with 6 points, is currently in 10th place. Bilbao's team, with 3 points, is in 21st place.

