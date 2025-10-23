Azernews.Az

Thursday October 23 2025

Profit tax revenues from ACG project down 2.2 times in nine months

23 October 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
Profit tax revenues from ACG project down 2.2 times in nine months
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In January–September 2025, profit tax revenues from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) oil project collected through tax authorities amounted to 248.8 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the Finance Ministry.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more