National Paralympic Committee, Swimming Federation expand partnership [PHOTOS]

23 October 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Paralympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was officially signed by Togrul Rahimov, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, and Ogtay Atayev, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

A comprehensive meeting was held between the officials of both organizations regarding the memorandum.

The parties discussed future cooperation opportunities in the development of para-swimming as a sport, the conditions created for athletes, preparation for international competitions, and the promotion of inclusive sports.

Under the terms of the memorandum, both organizations will work together to advance para-swimming in the country, involve individuals with disabilities in swimming, and implement joint initiatives, such as awareness campaigns.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notable athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Lamiya Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their country by waving its national flag during the official country parade at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France has hosted the Paralympic Games, after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

Azerbaijani paralympians have secured 51 medals in international competitions in 2025.

This impressive tally includes 14 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze medals, showcasing the athletes' outstanding performances in a range of sports.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for developing the sport and managing the national team.

It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes national and international competitions, and is focused on modernizing and expanding infrastructure, as evidenced by recent strategic plans and the appointment of new head coach Luka Gabrilo.

The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to connect with the public

At third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of 13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.