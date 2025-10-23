Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day - President Ilham Aliyev

23 October 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

It is pleasing that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, Azernews reports.

"The current level of interstate relations with Hungary, our friendly country and strategic partner, is gratifying. Undoubtedly, mutual visits, regular contacts, and close cooperation create favorable conditions for the further development and strengthening of these relations.

The scope of issues currently on our bilateral agenda is very broad. It is pleasing that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary is deepening day by day and that our fruitful partnership in the energy sector is developing on an upward trajectory. The intensity of our political dialogue plays an important role in enriching our joint activities in all areas with new content.

I would like to specifically highlight our cooperation within international organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States. Our participation this year in the organization’s summits — mine in Budapest and yours in Gabala — clearly demonstrates the importance we attach to further strengthening the unity and solidarity between our peoples and states, as well as expanding our relations on the multilateral stage.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts successfully in the future to further strengthen and deepen the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, in line with the will of our peoples," President Ilham Aliyev said.