Pope, Charles pray together in Sistine Chapel

23 October 2025 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo XIV and King Charles III, who is also head of the Anglican Church, made history on Thursday by praying together in the Sistine Chapel, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It is time first British monarch has prayed in public with a pontiff since the Church of England split from Catholicism five centuries ago.

The prayer took place during an ecumenical service led by Leo and the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

Queen Camilla was next to Charles during the service.

Psalms were sung by the Sistine choir with the choir of St.

George's Chapel of Windsor Castle and the children's choir of the Royal Chapel of St.

Before the service Charles, who arrived in Rome on Wednesday, had a private meeting with the head of the Catholic Church at the Apostolic Palace - their first encounter since Leo became pope this year.