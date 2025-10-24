Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore new transit export opportunities through Middle Corridor

24 October 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani and Kazakh companies held discussions on expanding transit export potential and strengthening trade cooperation, Azernews reports.

The talks took place during meetings between AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, Murat Karimsakov, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Chamber of Foreign Trade, and Aytmukhammed Aldazharov, General Director of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Business Forum.

The sides emphasized the importance of the third meeting of the Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Business Council, held within the framework of the forum, noting that the business communities of both countries are keen to deepen cooperation.

During the discussions, Yusif Abdullayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s digital development concept and the ongoing digitalization of industry, stressing the need for businesses to adapt to modern requirements.

For his part, Murat Karimsakov outlined Kazakhstan’s macroeconomic indicators and its leading economic sectors, noting that the Business Council serves as an effective mechanism for enhancing bilateral trade relations. Both sides agreed to make joint efforts to increase the effectiveness of these business platforms.

The meeting also addressed the exchange of experience in export promotion, logistics cost coverage mechanisms, and the development of joint products. Special attention was given to transit export prospects through the Middle Corridor, particularly for goods jointly produced by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for shipment to China and other third countries.

Representatives of QazTrade expressed readiness to support these initiatives, and both sides agreed to continue discussions to turn the proposals into practical cooperation.