International experts praise Azerbaijan’s model of religious coexistence [PHOTOS]

24 October 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Baku hosted the international symposium “Modern religious education models: in the context of spiritual values and global challenges,” bringing together leading religious and academic figures from across the world, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the event, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of religious and scientific institutions from Türkiye, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, the United States, Russia, and Georgia.

During the meetings, discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the field of religious education, spiritual development, and intercultural dialogue. Ramin Mammadov underlined that the attention and care given to religion and religious education in Azerbaijan form a vital part of the state’s policy on religion, initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and continued successfully under President Ilham Aliyev.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s approach aims to safeguard a healthy religious environment, preserve spiritual stability, and align religious education with modern global standards. Highlighting the country’s unique model of interfaith harmony and multiculturalism, Mammadov noted that relations among various confessions in Azerbaijan are built on mutual respect and cooperation, making the country a global example of peaceful coexistence.

The symposium participants praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote dialogue among religions and cultures, recognizing the country as a model for tolerance and coexistence. They expressed interest in continuing such academic and interreligious initiatives, emphasizing the importance of joint projects and knowledge exchange in strengthening international cooperation in religious education.