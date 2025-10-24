Economic diversification, defense spending shape Azerbaijan’s path to long-term stability
Between 2004 and 2024, Azerbaijan’s economy expanded nearly fourfold, with notable growth in the non-oil sector- a key indicator of economic diversification. Specifically, the non-oil sector grew 3.7 times during this period, reflecting deliberate policy efforts to reduce dependence on hydrocarbon revenues. This structural shift has also had tangible social impacts: poverty rates fell dramatically from 44.7% in 2003 to 5.3% in 2024, while unemployment dropped from 9.2% to a significantly lower level.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!