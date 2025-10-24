Turkic States set course for technological integration under updated 2025–2026 TSO plan

24 October 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

The updated 2025–2026 Activity Plan of the Turkic States Organization (TSO) is set to form the foundation for technological integration among Turkic states, TSO Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said during the 2nd meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation in Baku, Azernews reports.

Omuraliev noted that the revised plan aims to strengthen cooperation among member states in artificial intelligence, digital and green technologies, standardization, space research, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

He emphasized that the ministerial meeting follows the successful 12th TSO Summit in Gabala and marks an important step for Turkic states in moving from strategic partnership toward technological integration. Since the first meeting held last year in Istanbul, cooperation in industry, science, technology, and innovation has expanded significantly.

“Achievements include progress of working groups and subgroups under the 2024 Activity Plan, knowledge exchange in AI and digital transformation, and the development of innovative ecosystems through international technology festivals such as Technofest in Turkey and Istanbul and Innoweek in Uzbekistan,” Omuraliev said.

He also highlighted the first meeting of heads of intellectual property institutions of TSO member states in Bishkek and described the initiative to establish the Common Turkic Patent Organization (CTPO)—aimed at protecting intellectual property and supporting innovations—as a key regional project.