Baku to host Int'l Coach Certification for first time under auspices of SOULMIND and WCO

24 October 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

The World Coaching Organization (WCO) has been delivering international coaching programs for years, empowering individuals and organizations across various countries, Azernews reports. This year, for the first time, the program will be held in Azerbaijan.

On December 12, 13, and 14, the World Coaching Organization (WCO) will present the International Coaching Certification (ICC) training program in Baku.

The event is being implemented as a result of a collaboration memorandum signed between Soulmind and the World Coaching Organization (WCO) in Finland, marking a new stage in the development of the coaching field in Azerbaijan.

Led by social psychologist and executive coach Pauliina Hallama (Finland) and WCO Director of Development John Swallow (Finland), participants will engage in an experience of mutual learning, deep understanding, and professional growth.

Training Packages

DISCOVER Package — (Basic Package)

• 30 hours of live training

• Invitation to join the World Coaches Community

• Participant Certificate upon completion

DEVELOP Package — (Most Popular and Optimal Package)

• 60-hour comprehensive program:

• 30 hours of live training

• 30 hours of practical coaching and supervision

▸ The ideal choice for gaining practical knowledge, deep experience, and real-world coaching skills.

EXCEL Package — (Premium Package)

Includes all the content of the Develop package, plus:

• 1-year paid membership in the World Coaches Community

• A 60-minute 1:1 personal coaching or mentoring session with a Master Coach

▸ Designed for those who aim to stand out in the professional coaching field and grow on an international level.

Participants who successfully complete the training hours will receive an International Coaching Certification (ICC).

Registration seats are limited.

Register now: https://tally.so/r/mBNvBY

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.