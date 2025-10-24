Azernews.Az

Nakhchivan customs exceeds revenue targets

24 October 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan customs exceeds revenue targets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The Nakhchivan Main Customs Department recorded import operations worth 82.77 million USD and export operations totaling 10.33 million USD during January–September 2025, Azernews report.

