Azerbaijan, China’s Shaanxi province strengthen economic and trade cooperation

24 October 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A round table titled “Economic and trade cooperation between China’s Shaanxi Province and Azerbaijan” was held in Baku, organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, as part of the visit by the delegation of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to AZPROMO, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the agency, highlighted the development dynamics of Azerbaijan–China cooperation, including the growing participation of Chinese companies in investment projects across Azerbaijan. He also discussed the activities of Azerbaijan’s trade representative office and trading houses in China and presented details about the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in September, inviting Shaanxi-based organizations and companies to take part in the next forum.

Wang Hongwei, Party Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, commended the favorable business environment established in Azerbaijan for foreign investors and emphasized the strong potential for expanding mutual trade and investment ties between the two sides.

The event also featured presentations by Azerbaijani and Chinese companies, showcasing the economic potential of both countries. The meeting concluded with a discussion on future cooperation opportunities and an exchange of information aimed at further deepening bilateral economic relations.