Baku hosts second meeting of Turkic States’ industry, science, technology, and innovation ministers [PHOTOS]

24 October 2025 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

The event brings together high-level officials, including Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, TSO Secretary-General Kumanichbek Omuraliev, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Trade Bakyt Sydykov, and Turkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, along with other senior representatives from member states.

Baku is hosting the second meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Turkic States Organization (TSO), Azernews reports.

