Book on late photographer Samir Aliyev presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 October 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation of the new book by Azerbaijani writer and journalist Alexander Khakimov "Captain of the Camera" has taken place at Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, Azernews reports.

The book is dedicated to the memory of the late Azerbaijani photographer and journalist Samir Aliyev.

The event began with a welcoming speech by the director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, Anna Ibrahimbayova, who stresssed the importance of photography in preserving historical memory and documenting the past.

The author of the book, Alexander Khakimov, shared the story behind its creation, talked about the project's concept and development, and also remembered Samir Aliyev, with whom he had not only professional ties but also a close friendship. He discussed their collaborative work on various projects, both completed and unrealized.

The book is illustrated with photographs by Samir Aliyev, a talented photo artist and one of the best photojournalists of his time, who lived a brief (just 42 years), yet bright and fruitful life.

Historian and photographer Rustam Huseynov highlighted the significance of the first book entirely dedicated to the life and work of the Azerbaijani photographer. He discussed some of Samir Aliyev's most interesting shots, the peculiarities of his creative style, and his approach as a photojournalist.

Rustam Huseynovalso shared information about the "Photographic Heritage" project, launched by the Azerbaijan Photographers Union (AFB) and the IRS magazine, as well as his own research into Samir Aliyev’s creative legacy.

The founder of the Azerbaijan Photographers Union, Mirnaib Hasanoglu, pointed out that Samir Aliyev's work remains relevant even today, noting that his photographs were included in the book "Eyes of Fire", published in France.

In subsequent speeches, well-known Azerbaijani photojournalists shared their memories of Samir Aliyev. Photographer Tofig Babayev recalled his colleague's professionalism and creative approach, while Semyon Shalmeev shared fascinating stories from his life.

The presentation took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, where friends and colleagues discussed Samir Aliyev's life and artistic journey, his accomplishments, and bright moments from his biography.

The event concluded with an autograph session.