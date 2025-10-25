Apple plans foldable and frameless iPhones for 2026–2028

25 October 2025 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

Apple is reportedly planning major design innovations for its iPhone lineup over the next three years, following the recent launch of the iPhone 17 series, according to sources from South Korea, Azernews reports.

The company’s first foldable iPhone is expected in 2026, featuring a horizontal folding structure similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

In 2027, to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is rumored to introduce a model with a completely frameless screen design, eliminating edges entirely for a seamless display experience.

Finally, in 2028, Apple plans to release a second foldable iPhone with a vertical folding, compact, and lightweight design, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

These upcoming innovations suggest Apple is focusing on foldable technology and screen-to-body optimization as the next frontier for its flagship smartphones.