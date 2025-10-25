Azerbaijan opens new chapter in medical innovation with first cadaver transplant

25 October 2025 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

The first-ever cadaver organ transplant in Azerbaijan has created a new milestone in the country’s medical history, while also highlighting several emerging challenges and directions for future development, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the international scientific conference titled “The First in the Region: Organ Transplantation from a Cadaver. From Successful Experience to the Future”, Head of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, Honored Doctor, and Major General of the Medical Service Jeyhun Mammadov emphasized that the event marks a turning point in Azerbaijan’s healthcare system.

He underlined the importance of maintaining confidentiality of medical and personal data of deceased donors as one of the core ethical and regulatory issues to be addressed.

“Equally important is ensuring the capacity to collect donor organs in hospitals where brain death is registered, and advancing cadaveric organ transplantation in regional medical institutions,” Mammadov said.

He also pointed out the need to differentiate the cost of organ transplants performed from living donors and cadavers within the medical service framework and to create effective administrative mechanisms to eliminate practical barriers during such operations.

Mammadov expressed confidence that the conference would provide valuable insights and help identify practical solutions to strengthen the legal, medical, and organizational framework of cadaveric organ transplantation in Azerbaijan.