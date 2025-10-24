NATO fighter jets scrambled after Russian planes allegedly violate airspace

24 October 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Two Spanish fighter jets were scrambled while on NATO air policing missions after Russian aircraft violated Lithuanian airspace, Azernews reports via Foxnews.

The Lithuanian armed forces said that at approximately 6:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, two Russian aircraft — an SU-30 and an IL-78 — flew about 765 yards into Lithuanian airspace, The Associated Press reported. The aircraft allegedly flew away after approximately 18 seconds.

"This evening, Russian military planes violated Lithuanian airspace. This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania. Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defense readiness," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda posted on X.

Nausėda announced that the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would summon representatives from the Russian embassy in Vilnius "to protest against reckless and dangerous behavior." The ministry later confirmed on X that the Russian charge d‘affaires was summoned in protest of the airspace violation.

"Russia must cease its aggressive behavior, respect international law and the borders of neighboring states," the ministry said in a post on X.

Russia's defense ministry denied Lithuania's claim, saying that SU-30 fighter jets were conducting training flights over the Kaliningrad region in strict compliance with the rules, the AP reported.

"The aircraft did not deviate from their flight route or violate the borders of other states, as confirmed by objective monitoring means," the ministry said, according to the AP.