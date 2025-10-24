President Ilham Aliyev awards Sardar Safarov highest military rank of major general

24 October 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan Sardar Safarov has been awarded the highest military rank of major general, Azernews reports.

