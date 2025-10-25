Azernews.Az

Saturday October 25 2025

President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation [VIDEO]

25 October 2025 01:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has posted a video on his social media accounts marking the anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli.

Azernews presents the post: “Our Victory History: October 25, 2020 – Gubadli.”

