Festive concert in Baku’s Seaside National Park to mark Victory Day

25 October 2025 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

A grand concert dedicated to Victory Day will take place on November 8 in Baku’s Seaside National Park, Azernews reports.

The event will be jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Executive Power.

As part of the celebrations, well-known Azerbaijani singers and dance groups will perform, bringing a vibrant atmosphere to the capital’s waterfront area.

The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display, symbolizing national pride and the spirit of unity on this significant day.