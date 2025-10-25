US-China trade talks in Malaysia said to be constructive

25 October 2025 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

The United States and China held trade discussions in Malaysia on Saturday, with a US Treasury spokesman describing the exchanges as "very constructive", Azernews reports.

The spokesman told AFP that the sessions had concluded, but that the talks would continue the following morning.

The talks come before US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in South Korea next week.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng at Merdeka 118 — the world’s second-tallest building.

The world’s two biggest economies are seeking to avoid further escalation of their damaging tit-for-tat tariff war, with US President Donald Trump expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea next Thursday.

Trump has said he hopes to strike a “good” deal with China and bring an end to the trade war, despite having previously threatened to cancel the meeting, which will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit starting on October 31.

Beijing announced sweeping controls on the critical rare earths industry earlier this month, prompting Trump to threaten 100 per cent tariffs on imports from China in retaliation.

The two countries have also begun imposing arrival fees on each other’s ships, following a US “Section 301” investigation that found Beijing’s dominance in the sector to be unreasonable. — AFP