Floods in South Sudan worsen humanitarian crisis, 9.3 million people in need

25 October 2025 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Severe floods in South Sudan, compounded by an already critical humanitarian situation, have left about 9.3 million people in need of assistance, Azernews reports, citing the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Anita Kiki Gbeho.

Gbeho noted that six regions have been severely affected, with approximately 960,000 people directly impacted by the floods.

“More than 92% of the people affected by the floods are in Conglei and Unity regions. 143 health facilities have been damaged, 44 of which are completely flooded. In the Leer region, about 63,000 people have been affected, and 23,000 have become internally displaced,” she said.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the country’s economic crisis, including high inflation of around 100%, declining oil revenues, and ongoing political tensions. Currently, about 92% of South Sudan’s population lives below the poverty line, intensifying the impact of the floods on vulnerable communities.

Humanitarian agencies continue to call for urgent support to address the immediate needs of affected populations and to prevent further deterioration of the crisis.