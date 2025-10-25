Putin calls UN cybercrime pact 'historic event'

25 October 2025 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the signing of the UN Convention on Cybercrime as a "historic event" during a message delivered at the ceremony in Hanoi on Saturday, Azernews reports.

His remarks, read by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, credited the support of most UN member states for advancing Russia's 2019 proposal to create a global treaty against cybercrime.

Putin noted that despite international tensions, diplomats and law enforcement officials worked together to finalize "the draft of this crucial document."