Putin calls UN cybercrime pact 'historic event'
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the signing of the UN Convention on Cybercrime as a "historic event" during a message delivered at the ceremony in Hanoi on Saturday, Azernews reports.
His remarks, read by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, credited the support of most UN member states for advancing Russia's 2019 proposal to create a global treaty against cybercrime.
Putin noted that despite international tensions, diplomats and law enforcement officials worked together to finalize "the draft of this crucial document."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!