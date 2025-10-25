Araz-Nakhchivan faces Sabah as Zira hosts Sumgayit in Misli Premier League
The next matches of the 9th round of the Misli Premier League will take place today, Azernews reports.
In the first encounter of the day, “Araz-Nakhchivan” will host “Sabah”, with the match kicking off at 16:00. Later in the evening, “Zira” will face “Sumgayit” at home, starting at 18:30.
According to the current tournament standings, Araz-Nakhchivan sits in third place with 15 points, just ahead of Sabah, which has 14 points. Meanwhile, Zira, ranked sixth, trails Sumgayit by a single point.
Today’s fixtures:
16:00 — Araz-Nakhchivan vs Sabah
18:30 — Zira vs Sumgayit
