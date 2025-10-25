Araz-Nakhchivan faces Sabah as Zira hosts Sumgayit in Misli Premier League

25 October 2025 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

The next matches of the 9th round of the Misli Premier League will take place today, Azernews reports.

In the first encounter of the day, “Araz-Nakhchivan” will host “Sabah”, with the match kicking off at 16:00. Later in the evening, “Zira” will face “Sumgayit” at home, starting at 18:30.

According to the current tournament standings, Araz-Nakhchivan sits in third place with 15 points, just ahead of Sabah, which has 14 points. Meanwhile, Zira, ranked sixth, trails Sumgayit by a single point.

Today’s fixtures:

16:00 — Araz-Nakhchivan vs Sabah

18:30 — Zira vs Sumgayit