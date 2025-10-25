Baku to host Autumn Legends Arts Competition [PHOTOS]

25 October 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

On October 26, the Rashid Behbutov State Song Theatre will host Autumn Legends 2025 Arts Competition, organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Youth Union the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Azernews reports.

The large-scale competition, held during the autumn season, will bring together talented participants not only from Baku but also from various regions across the country. The project has been taking place for the eighth consecutive year and traditionally unites young artists with diverse talents.

Aziz Azizov, President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and the founder of the project, emphasized that the competition aims to support talented youth and create opportunities for their creative growth:

"Each performance is not just a competition, but a chance to express oneself, believe in one's talent, and feel the power of the stage. Don't be afraid to be sincere and bold, because it is the emotions that make art come alive. Let this competition be a new step towards your dreams."

During the competition, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in a variety of genres, including folklore, classical music, pop music, as well as in singing, theater, vocal, artistic reading, choreography, and fashion. Performances will be evaluated by a competent jury consisting of Honored and People's Artists of Azerbaijan.

Each contestant, starting from the age of four, will have the chance to demonstrate their talent, artistry, and stage presence. Winners will receive diplomas, trophies, and special prizes.

The competition will serve as a bright start to the autumn season, providing young artists with new emotions, inspiration, and motivation for future creative achievements.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.