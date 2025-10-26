Art Weekend to host 'Dew. Morning That Never Was' expo at Shirvanshahs' Palace [VIDEO]

26 October 2025 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host the immersive arts festival "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," bringing together art, culture, and ecological awareness from October 31 through November 2. The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The project' s author and initiator is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of IDEA Public Union. This immersive project will turn Baku into a vibrant stage of contemporary creativity, sparking dialogue and discovery, with a keen eye on ocean and sea ecology through the artful lens of expression. The heart and soul of the festival revolves around water, a true symbol of life, renewal, and sustainable development. This key element of Art Weekend is set to open the floodgates for meaningful dialogue with the international art world.

One of the events will be held at the Shirvanshahs' Palace in Baku's ancient Icherisheher area, featuring artist Vusala Agharaziyeva's exhibition "Dew. The Morning That Never Was." Curator: Nigar Rzayeva.

In Eastern philosophy, dew is a sign that the present comes naturally, without pressure. It appears and disappears and then reappears. It is often personified as divine breath. Just as a source does not reveal itself directly but makes its presence felt, so dew appears only to those who awaken early enough to notice it. Dew directly and metaphorically signifies awakening.

Inspired by this philosophy, the artist's exhibition explores dew as a trace of night, the transition between night and day, memory, and presence. Water here serves as a metaphor for the source, movement, and reflection.

"The title, ' Dew: The Morning That Never Was' , intentionally leaves a space of ambiguity, as the dew appears in that very pause before morning has fully arrived, when the world hasn't yet chosen what it will be like today. Although the project isn't directly dedicated to ecology, it has a profound connection to it as a state of attention and care. Here, art becomes a form of caring presence. Contact with the world occurs through the ability to see and sense what lies between: oneself and another, between sleep and reality, between being and disappearing," noted Agharaziyeva.

The Palace of the Shirvanshahs is a place that is itself a work of art, a trace of the past. The exhibition elements are integrated into the logic of the space and reveal meanings already present within its walls. Through installations, painting, video art, light, and sound, a space is created where the viewer can experience the moment of the birth of a new day that has not yet come...