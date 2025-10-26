Azerbaijani servicemen participate in Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise [PHOTOS}

26 October 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

The "Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise", hosted by Turkiye, has been conducted with the participation of naval and air forces from NATO and Turkiye, relevant units of the Coast Guard Command, as well as observers from various countries, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

A group of servicemen from the Azerbaijan Army are taking part in the international exercise held in the Gulf of Saros.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance the knowledge and skills of the participating units and commands in planning, executing, and assessing mine warfare operations, as well as to strengthen mutual cooperation and interoperability between the Turkish Naval Forces and the naval forces of friendly and allied countries.

Along with Azerbaijan, a total of 44 participants from Bahrain, Bulgaria, Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America are taking part in the exercise.