Azerbaijan, Georgia strengthen partnership in field of security

26 October 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, the Chief of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, currently visiting Tbilisi, held a meeting with Mamuka Mdinaradze, the Head of Georgia's State Security Service, Azernews reports.

The discussion focused on the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as plans for enhancing cooperation in the field of security.

Both sides stressed the importance of boosting the exchange of information and expertise, noting that robust collaboration between the two countries' security services plays a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining peace and stability in the region. They also addressed regional developments and the challenges currently facing the area.

Mamuka Mdinaradze thanked Ali Naghiyev for his visit, emphasizing its significance in reinforcing the ties between the two nations' security institutions.

The meeting, which took place at the Georgian State Security Service, was attended by deputies of the heads of both countries' security services, along with the heads of various structural departments.

Afterward, Mamuka Mdinaradze and Ali Naghiyev paid their respects by laying wreaths at the monument to Azerbaijan's National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, as well as at the memorial honoring those who lost their lives defending Georgia's territorial integrity.