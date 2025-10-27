ADB to support Baku Metro with $700,000 technical assistance for green transition

27 October 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $700,000 in technical assistance to enhance energy efficiency and implement clean technologies in the Baku Metro system, Azernews reports, citing the ADB.

The initiative, titled “Decarbonizing Baku Metro for a Smart and Sustainable Urban Transit Future,” aims to reduce the metro’s carbon footprint, optimize energy use, and lower operating costs.

Under the technical assistance program, experts will assess opportunities for infrastructure modernization, including the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar panels and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The project will also explore the introduction of smart energy management systems, predictive maintenance, and big data–driven solutions to improve efficiency and reliability.

As the backbone of Baku’s public transportation network, the metro currently carries around 630,000 passengers daily. With government plans to expand the network to five lines spanning 120 kilometers by 2035, the need for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions is becoming increasingly urgent.

The decarbonization of the metro will not only reduce emissions and support Azerbaijan’s national commitments to curb greenhouse gases but also improve operational performance and decrease maintenance expenses.

According to the ADB, this project represents a key element of its broader partnership with Baku Metro, contributing to the alignment of the city’s transport infrastructure with international standards for environmental sustainability.