Garabagh region welcomes over half million tourists this summer [PHOTOS]

26 October 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Tourism in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region has seen significant growth and transformation since the country liberated its territories. The restoration of these lands has opened up new opportunities for tourism, capitalizing on the region's rich natural beauty, historical landmarks, and cultural heritage.

These areas, which include cities like Shusha, Aghdam, Khankandi, and regions such as Khojaly and Aghdara, have long been renowned for their scenic landscapes, ancient architectural monuments, and unique traditions.

The government has been actively supporting the tourism industry in these newly liberated lands by creating favorable conditions for investment in the sector.

Tourism in Garabagh was a key focus at the conference "Public-Private Partnership and Networking in the Tourism Industry" held in Khankandi city, where experts discussed the region's potential for growth and development.

Co-organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Garabagh Regional Tourism Department, the event was attended by representatives from the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Agdara, and Khojali districts, representatives of Garabagh University, as well as tourism industry representatives from Khankandi, Khojali, Agdara, Agdam, and Shusha.

In their remarks, the speakers highlighted that the rich nature, cultural, and historical monuments of Garabagh create great opportunities for the extensive development of tourism in the region.

The large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated areas has created conditions for the formation of new tourism routes. New public catering facilities, hotels, and restaurants have already opened in the region, which has positively impacted the attraction of tourists.

Currently, there are 37 accommodation facilities operating in the areas that are part of the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, 20 of which are in Khankandi city.

Due to the state's support for the tourism sector, the number of new facilities in this area is increasing day by day. In recent months, there has been a significant increase in the number of both local and foreign tourists visiting the region.

During the summer season alone, more than 500,000 tourists visited the liberated territories. To ensure the safe and comfortable travel of tourists to the region, all necessary conditions have been created. Citizens can obtain travel permits online through the "Our Way to Garabagh" and e-Polis portals.

In the second part of the event, a panel discussion with representatives of government agencies was organized, where detailed information was provided about the development of public-private partnerships in the tourism sector and state support in this regard. Participants' questions were also answered.

At the event, representatives of companies and organizations representing the region's tourism industry gave presentations on their areas of activity, ongoing initiatives, future plans, and proposals.