Azerbaijani choreographer passes away

26 October 2025 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Famous Azerbaijani choreographer in Italy, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, and President of the "Azeri" Azerbaijani Cultural Association in Italy, Mais Nuriyev, has passed away, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Mais Nuriyev, a professor at the "Aida" and "Orizon" Dance Academies in Milan and at the Milan Conservatory, closely collaborated with the committee, playing a significant role in bringing together Azerbaijanis living in Italy and promoting Azerbaijani culture in Europe.

For many years, he brought Azerbaijani folk dances to international stages, presenting our rich cultural heritage, history, and national values with professionalism in Italy and other countries, making significant contributions to cultural diplomacy. Thanks to his tireless teaching efforts, many young choreographers were trained, expanding the reach of our cultural heritage to a broader international audience.

Through his work, the choreographer gained significant recognition among the Italian public and played a key role in strengthening the cultural bridge between the two countries, earning friends for Azerbaijan.

Mais Nuriyev was honored with the title of People's Artist by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and was also awarded the "Heydar Aliyev's 100th Anniversary (1923-2023)" jubilee medal and the "For Service in Diaspora Activities" medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.