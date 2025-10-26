Azerbaijan women's handball team's opponents at Islamic Solidarity Games determined

26 October 2025 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

The opponents of Azerbaijan women's handball team at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games have been confirmed, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan's team will compete in Group B alongside Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Qatar. Group A will include Turkiye, Iran, Guinea, and the Maldives.

Handball competitions at the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held from November 13 to 21.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place on November 7-21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The event is expected to feature a wide array of sports, with athletes from across the Muslim world competing to promote solidarity and cultural exchange through sports​.

Recall that Azerbaijani women's handball team won a gold medal at the 2017 Games held in Baku and a silver medal at the 2022 Games in Konya, Turkiye.

Azerbaijan hosted Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of Islamic Solidarity Games.

Some sports also included disabled sport events such as athletics and judo.