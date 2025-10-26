Azernews.Az

Sunday October 26 2025

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Austria on National Day

26 October 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Austria on National Day

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Austria on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

In a message shared on the ministry's official X account, it conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Austrian government and people.

