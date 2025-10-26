Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Austria on National Day
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Austria on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.
In a message shared on the ministry's official X account, it conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Austrian government and people.
On the occasion of the #NationalDay of the Republic of Austria, we express our best wishes & warm congratulations to the Government and People of #Austria.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 26, 2025
Happy National Day, Austria!🇦🇿🇦🇹@MFA_Austria pic.twitter.com/8NCGeT9s7e
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!