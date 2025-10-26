Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Austria on National Day

26 October 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the #NationalDay of the Republic of Austria, we express our best wishes & warm congratulations to the Government and People of #Austria . Happy National Day, Austria!🇦🇿🇦🇹 @MFA_Austria pic.twitter.com/8NCGeT9s7e

In a message shared on the ministry's official X account, it conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Austrian government and people.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Austria on the occasion of its National Day, Azernews reports.

