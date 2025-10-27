As oil markets rebalance, what’s next for Azeri Light? [ANALYSIS]

27 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s flagship crude, Azeri Light, has seen a minor adjustment in prices, now trading at $61.83 per barrel, in line with global trends. The change follows broader developments in the oil market, as forecasts by Goldman Sachs and the IEA point to an emerging supply surplus and softer price outlook for 2026.

