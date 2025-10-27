EBRD considering €89 mln loan to improve water infrastructure in Shaki
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is exploring the possibility of providing a €89 million loan to Azerbaijan’s State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) for the construction of water supply, sewage, and stormwater drainage systems, as well as biological treatment facilities at the wastewater treatment plant in the city of Shaki and surrounding villages, Azernews reports, citing the EBRD.
