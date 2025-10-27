Freestyle wrestler earns silver at U-23 World Championships

27 October 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Khetag Karsanov (125 kg) has earned a silver medal at the U-23 World Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia, Azernews reports.

Around 685 wrestlers from 57 countries participate in the U-23 World Championships.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

The Rio Olympic Games marked a new chapter in Azerbaijan's wrestling history, as the nation became one of only two countries ever to increase its medal count in five consecutive Olympic Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.