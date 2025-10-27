Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister visits Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Berris Ekinci has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Embassy in Baku announced on its official X account.

According to the post, Ambassador Ekinci is visiting Baku as part of political consultations between the two countries. During her trip, she paid a visit to the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

As part of her program, the deputy foreign minister also visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs, and the Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery in Baku. She laid carnations at the monuments and the graves of fallen heroes, paying tribute to their memory.

The visit highlights the enduring solidarity and strategic partnership between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, built on shared history, cultural affinity, and mutual respect.