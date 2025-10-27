Armenia invites Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Erdoğan to EPC summit in Yerevan

27 October 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia has extended invitations to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye to participate in the European Political Community (EPC) summit, which is set to be held in Yerevan on May 4, 2026, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

The announcement was made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who told journalists that the invitations have so far been conveyed orally.

While discussions about the upcoming summit gain traction, the date and location for the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan remain undecided.

Minister Mirzoyan reiterated that Armenia views the signing of a peace treaty as a crucial step toward establishing lasting peace between the two nations.

“We have always emphasised the signing of a peace treaty with the understanding that it is important, that it will cement peace,” Mirzoyan stated. “But the reaction that accompanied the initialling of the peace treaty, and the declaration signed by the leaders, followed by the subsequent statements about the advent of peace, to some extent suggests that the signing will be merely a matter of form.”

The invitation comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic efforts aimed at finalising a comprehensive peace agreement and ensuring long-term stability in the South Caucasus, where both Azerbaijan and Türkiye play significant roles in post-conflict regional dynamics.